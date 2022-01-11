Goochland County Public Schools offering “Youth Mental Health First Aid” training courses

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Members of the Goochland County Public Schools will be offering “Youth Mental Health First Aid” courses throughout the 2021-2022 to those interested.

Parents, caregivers and adult community members can participate in the course for skills-based training that teaches adults how to identify, understand and respond to youth who may be experiencing a mental health or substance abuse challenge, according to GCPS.

The training is designed for adults who have frequent contact with youth like parents, school staff, coaches and other members of the community.

There will be two upcoming training sessions scheduled for January 28 and February 18. You can sign up to receive more information.