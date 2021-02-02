Goochland Schools change schedule to make up for missed learning days

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Goochland County Public Schools (GCPS) system is changing its schedule to account for missed learning days because of the coronavirus pandemic and inclement weather.

According to a Facebook post from GCPS Superintendent Dr. Jeremy Raley, Friday, Feb. 12 will now be an instructional day for students, instead of a scheduled professional work day for staff.

Although Tuesday was a remote learning day for students due to the lingering effects of the winter storm, Raley says it does not qualify as an instructional day as defined by the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE).

“Our division is driven to maximize the potential of every learner,” Raley said in a statement. “This adjustment to our calendar (and any other adjustments due to weather) will allow us to gain back some lost time to help students grow, learn, and fulfill this mission.”

If another instructional day is missed between now and Feb. 15, that day, which is also Presidents’ Day, will be used to make up lost learning time and become a regular instruction day.

“Throughout the course of this year, our students, staff, and families have adapted to many changes associated with our current pandemic, including distance learning, hybrid schedules, health mitigation, and staggered start and end times,” Raley said. “Thank you for your continued patience and understanding as we have all worked together to overcome the multiple challenges we have faced this year.”

Raley says GCPS students have missed five days of instruction this academic year due to weather.

The full instructional calendar, as approved by the GCPS School Board, with a list of identified make-up days can be found here.