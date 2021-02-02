Goochland Schools shift snow day plans in case of more weather-related closures

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — In anticipation of any additional weather-related school closures this academic year, Goochland County Public Schools (GCPS) is shifting its plans to allow for only one traditional snow day at a time.

GCPS Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Dr. Stephen Geyer sent out an email to families on Wednesday, Jan. 27, detailing the closure plan.

“Our teachers have worked hard to prepare for continued student learning in the event that closures extend beyond a single day,” Geyer said in the email. “In short, the first missed day due to inclement weather will remain a traditional snow day — there will be no expectation for students to complete schoolwork.”

However, if the weather proves to be problematic enough that GCPS cancels in-person learning two days in a row, the second day and those that follow consecutively will be considered remote learning days.

“On remote learning days, students will be expected to engage in schoolwork for a portion of their day,” Geyer said.

Elementary school students will be expected to complete one brief literacy and one numeracy activity every day, independent and asynchronous, each for between 15 and 30 minutes.

Secondary school students will be expected to continue making progress on schoolwork that was assigned prior to the weather-related closure.

This does not apply if the cancellations for inclement weather do not fall on consecutive days.

Geyer says specific learning activities will be communicated by the teachers and are designed to be completed independently without the use of internet.