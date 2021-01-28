Goochland Superintendent proposes $36.3 million budget for 2021-22 school year

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Goochland County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeremy Raley presented a $36,322,000 budget for the 2021-22 school year to the School Board Tuesday.

The proposal includes revisions to the teacher salary scale in order to improve existing salary compression. If this budget is adopted, no teacher in Goochland County Public Schools would receive less than a 3 percent raise, except for those with a summative evaluation of Needs Improvement or Unsatisfactory.

“This will help us to retain the incredibly talented professionals we currently have and to attract exceptional candidates when vacancies occur,” Raley said. “The budget includes a total of $868,582 in funding for salary improvement and salary scale adjustments.”

Raley’s proposed budget also includes funding to expand the PSAT offering for all ninth graders at no cost. Currently, only ninth graders in the Blue Ridge Virtual Governor’s School program are able to take the PSAT for free because it is funded by the program.

With the coronavirus pandemic, came additional technology costs for the schools. According to Raley’s proposed budget, $91,227 has been allotted to fund extra staff and help desk software, additional network support and virus protection, new platforms to allow for remote learning, and School Board meeting live streams and closed captioning.

“In all, the proposed budget for next year includes an additional investment in public education in the amount of $2,453,734 or 7.2 percent,” Raley said. “Without one-time federal grant funding, this increase is 4.9 percent above our current budget.”

In fact, 71.1 percent of the proposed budget is geared toward instructional spending.

Raley plans to hire one new Reading Specialist at Byrd Elementary School to increase direct support for students, as well as one Science Teacher and one Special Education Teacher, both at Goochland Middle School. Under the proposed budget, the Fine Arts teaching position at Goochland High School will be expanded to become a full-time role.

“The initiatives outlined in this proposed budget align with our division’s strategic plan and air aimed at maintaining our position as a model of excellence in the Commonwealth,” he said.

The budget proposal also includes allotted funding for boys and girls lacrosse teams at Goochland High School.

“This proposed spending plan for next year provides the resources to support our journey toward continued excellence as we ensure that we are providing all of our students with the knowledge, skills, and opportunities that are so crucial for students to become successful members of a modern global community,” Raley said.

If approved, the proposed budget would require additional funding from the Goochland County Board of Supervisors in the amount of $1,170,000. According to a release, total funding from the local government for the fiscal year is projected at $24,500,000.

Several public meetings will take place in the coming weeks as the School Board and the Board of Supervisors make final budget decisions for the next academic year. The Feb. 1 School Board Work Session was canceled, making the Feb. 9 Public Hearing the next budget-related meeting.