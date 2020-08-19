GRASP college scholarships help students in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For the non-profit GRASP, their mission is to help students and families.

“It’s very rewarding,” said Paula Buckley, GRASP Director of Outreach and Public Affairs. “We work with students beginning in high school to help students and families understand the financial aid process for post-secondary education.”

Along with the advisement comes scholarship opportunities and GRASP recently awarded scholarships to hundreds of students totaling more than $200,000.

Last Dollar scholarships are awarded to at least one student at each school GRASP serves. The Community College Pathway scholarships are awarded to students who plan to attend community college to receive a career certificate or transfer to a four-year college. The College Success scholarships are awarded to students who are participating in the GRASP College Success program which provides support for GRASP students currently attending college. GRASP

Armstrong High School graduate and current Virginia State student Kyla Best is one of those scholarship recipients and is thankful for the money to help pay for her education.

“I’m actually an independent student so it’s like I don’t have any help from my family,” said Best, a business marketing major. “Everything they gave me, whether it was $500 or $100, counted towards books. Me surviving, basically.”

“So often the students that we work with may not realize that there are ways to pay for college or post-secondary education,” added Buckley. “We’re there to help them through the process and then also they can apply for our scholarships.”