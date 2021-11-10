Hanover County Public Schools experiencing widespread internet outage affecting 19 schools

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Several schools are experiencing a widespread internet outage, according to Hanover County Public Schools.
HCPS posted on Facebook listing 19 schools that were affected, including the inability to receive or sent emails.
The school system has alerted Comcast to the issue, which is said to be affecting more than just the school system.
Crews are working to restore service as quickly as possible.
The following schools have been affected:
- Atlee High School
- Bell Creek Middle School
- Battlefield Park Elementary School
- Cold Harbor Elementary School
- Chickahominy Middle School
- Cool Spring Elementary School
- Hanover High School
- Hanover County Online School
- Kersey Creek Elementary School
- Laurel Meadow Elementary School
- Mechanicsville Elementary School
- Mechanicsville High School
- Oak Knoll Middle School
- Pearson’s Corner Elementary School
- Pole Green Elementary School
- Rural Point Elementary School
- The Georgetown School
- The Hanover Center for Trades and Technology
- Washington-Henry Elementary School