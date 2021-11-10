Hanover County Public Schools experiencing widespread internet outage affecting 19 schools

(Graphic made with Hanover County Public School’s logo and a photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Several schools are experiencing a widespread internet outage, according to Hanover County Public Schools.

HCPS posted on Facebook listing 19 schools that were affected, including the inability to receive or sent emails.

The school system has alerted Comcast to the issue, which is said to be affecting more than just the school system.

Crews are working to restore service as quickly as possible.

The following schools have been affected: