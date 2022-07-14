HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The construction of the first new Hanover County Public Schools building since 2008 is expected to begin this fall.

A series of renderings of the new John. M. Gandy Elementary’s final design was received by the Hanover County School Board during its meeting on Tuesday, July 12. The renderings include images of the outside and inside of the school, as well as a floor plan and map of the school grounds.

The school will consolidate the current Gandy Elementary students and students at Henry Clay Elementary. The county is expected to break ground on the project this fall and the school is expected to open for the 2024-2025 academic year.

The school will be the first one built in the county since Laurel Meadow Elementary opened in 2008.

More information about the new John M. Gandy Elementary can be found on the Hanover County Public Schools website.