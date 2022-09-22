WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — Parents who are students at some colleges and universities across Virginia will be getting some help paying for childcare.

Norfolk State University, Tidewater Community College, Virginia State University and Germanna Community College are getting a total of $1,652,622 to help students with children pay for childcare on and off campus.

The funding is a part of the U.S. Department of Education’s Child Care Access Means Parents in School Program. The grants are meant to support students who need support to finish their degrees.

The awards were announced today by the offices of U.S. Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner.

“High quality child care is expensive and difficult to find for many families, particularly those pursuing postsecondary education,” the senators said in a statement. “We’re glad these institutions are receiving federal funding to help these parents access child care services on and off campus. This funding will allow more Virginia parents to complete their programs so they can continue to provide for their families.”

The following funding amounts will be distributed to these Virginia schools:

$370,997 for Norfolk State University in Norfolk

$667,883 for Tidewater Community College in the Tidewater area

$363,749 for Virginia State University in Petersburg

$249,993 for Germanna Community College in the Fredericksburg area

No information was included as to when or how the funds would be distributed.

This funding is separate from American Rescue Plan funds for childcare support for Virginians that Warner and Kaine voted for — $306 million in Child Care Development Block Grant funding, $490 million for Child Care Stabilization Grants and $16.557 million for Virginia Head Start programs.