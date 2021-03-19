Henrico County Public Schools hosting 3 spring virtual listening sessions

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools need your help moving forward. The school district is hosting a series of spring learning sessions focusing on its strategic goals.
HCPS said families, staff, and community members will be able to weigh in topics including, equity and opportunity, relationships and academic growth. All five school board members will be in attendance during these sessions.
All sessions will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Those interested can attend virtually by clicking here.
March 24
Topic: Equity and Opportunity
How can HCPS:
- Foster an inclusive, safe and supportive climate for all stakeholders?
- Leverage HCPS’ strength of diversity and lead dialogue to ensure equity and access for all?
April 27
Topic: Relationships
How can HCPS:
- Cultivate and maintain meaningful, collaborative partnerships to enrich the student experience and provide relevant learning opportunities?
May 25
Topic: Academic Growth
How can HCPS:
- Achieve academic excellence by transforming teaching and learning to provide engaging learner-centered experiences for all students?