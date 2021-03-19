Henrico County Public Schools hosting 3 spring virtual listening sessions

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools need your help moving forward. The school district is hosting a series of spring learning sessions focusing on its strategic goals.

HCPS said families, staff, and community members will be able to weigh in topics including, equity and opportunity, relationships and academic growth. All five school board members will be in attendance during these sessions.

All sessions will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Those interested can attend virtually by clicking here.

March 24

Topic: Equity and Opportunity

How can HCPS:

Foster an inclusive, safe and supportive climate for all stakeholders?

Leverage HCPS’ strength of diversity and lead dialogue to ensure equity and access for all?

April 27

Topic: Relationships

How can HCPS:

Cultivate and maintain meaningful, collaborative partnerships to enrich the student experience and provide relevant learning opportunities?

May 25

Topic: Academic Growth

How can HCPS: