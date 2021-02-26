Henrico County Public Schools asking for feedback on role of police officers in schools

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) – Henrico County Public Schools is asking for feedback on their updated agreement between the district and Henrico Police Department.

The 11-page memorandum outlines the role of school resource officers and how they will work together with school administrators.

The proposed agreement states school resources officers, or SRO’s, will have multiple roles in schools such as being a law enforcement officer and ‘law-related educator.’ However, they will not be involved in the enforcement of school rules or discipline if a law is not broken. Those duties will be up to school administrators and school security officers.

It also states SRO’s will have authority to question students who may have information about criminal activity but principals have to make a ‘good faith’ effort to contact parents before an interview is conducted.

If police need to remove a student from school, the officer must first head to the principal’s office and coordinate with the SRO to find the best approach to do so.

By law, Virginia school divisions that employ SRO’s are required to create an agreement with their city or county law enforcement agency.

The public can weigh and offer written feedback until 11:59 on March 7 at this link.

Superintendent Amy Cashwell and Henrico Police Chief Eric English will review the written feedback before finalizing the agreement in March.