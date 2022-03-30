HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools (HCPS) held an information session Tuesday to teach students and parents about how the Henrico Virtual Academy is structured and how they can apply for the 2022-23 school year.

HCPS launched the virtual academy for the first time at the start of the 2021-22 school year. It provides virtual classes for students in grades K-12.

The program includes synchronous classes, where students learn online in a group with an instructor, and asynchronous classes, where students learn independently.

Henrico County says the virtual academy is “aimed at students who benefit from the flexibility, individualized environment and focus of virtual learning”.

Applications are open to any student living in Henrico County and begin April 11.

You can apply here and more information about the program is available through the Henrico Virtual Academy homepage.