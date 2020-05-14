Breaking News
Henrico County Public Schools will consider two calendar options for 2021-2022 school year

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Henrico County Public Schools will seek community input on pre- and post-Labor Day start dates for the 2021-2022 school year. A third calendar option that would have brought students and teachers back to school as early as July will not be considered at this time.  

A vote on the school calendar is planned for the School Board meeting on June 18.

During today’s virtual work session, HCPS School Board members discussed three drafts of the 2021-2022 school calendar and plan to move forward with a survey on two proposed calendars. Additional channels for community input may be made available as well. The two calendars being considered are:

  • 2021-2022 Draft A: Teachers start on Monday, Aug. 16, and students start on Monday, Aug. 23. The last day of school would be Friday, Jun. 3. (Pre-Labor Day start)
  • 2021-2022 Draft B: Teachers start on Monday, Aug. 30, and students start on Wednesday, Sept. 8. The last day of school would be Friday, Jun. 17. (Post-Labor Day start)

Holidays and other closings are consistent on both calendars, with one exception. If Draft A of the calendar is adopted (pre-Labor Day start), schools will be closed on Friday, Sept. 3, and Monday, Sept. 6, for an extended Labor Day weekend.

The calendar for the upcoming 2020-2021 has been adopted. For the upcoming school year, teachers will return to school on Monday, Aug. 31, and students will start on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

