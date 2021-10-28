Henrico Schools announce calendar changes, off days to address social-emotional health and academic enrichment

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools have made two school day and calendar modifications for the current school year, citing social-emotional health and individualized attention as two key factors for the changes.

The school board plans to revive “Wellness Wednesdays” beginning in November.

Teachers will have the flexibility and resources to meet students’ individual academic needs and prioritize social-emotional lessons and activities during class meetings or advisory blocks, according to HCPS.

In conversations with students, teachers said the kids regularly found last year’s Wellness Wednesdays a “valuable way to address stress and academic challenges.”

The calendar will also feature two new early-release Fridays on November 19 and December 10. If days not allotted for inclement weather are not fully used by February 1, they will be converted into “banked instructional time” to days off for students and staff during the school year.

They will also be creating days off for four Fridays — March 11, April 1, May 27 and June 17.

June 17 is currently a half-day for students. If it is converted to a full day off from school, then the last day of class will fall on June 16.