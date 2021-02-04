Henrico Schools expected to decide when students return to in-person learning

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County school board is expected to make a decision about when students will return to in-person learning this afternoon.

During the special meeting, a health committee will give a report outlining where the school system stands with vaccines, mitigation strategies, and the phased-in learning timeline. Currently, the majority of Henrico students are learning virtually.

As far as vaccines, the health committee is balancing between two options — allowing students to return after employees have gotten the first dose, or waiting until employees have been fully vaccinated.

According to HCPS, all employees who wanted the vaccine should get their first dose by tomorrow and then the second dose by early March. The school system said in a press release that about 6,000 HCPS employees have gotten the first dose.

The Health Committee will also consider where the county stands as far as coronavirus cases. The latest CDC data shows the county is still in the highest risk category for percent positivity rate and the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

However, during the last health committee meeting, Dr. Danny Avula explained that community transmission is different than school transmission. He said mitigation strategies like wearing masks and social distancing are the key.

The meeting begins at 1 p.m.