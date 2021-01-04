Henrico School’s Health Committee to discuss when students could return to in-person learning

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Schools Health Committee will meet tonight to review COVID-19 data in the region. The committee is tasked with deciding if and when it is safe for students to return to the classroom for in-person learning.

Right now, all Henrico students are learning virtually for the week of Jan 4 – 8th, but the first group of students (Pre-K through 2) is slated to return on Jan 11.

The health committee will consider three core metrics laid out by the Centers for Disease and Control for a safe return to in-person learning: new cases per 100,000 people, percent positivity rate in the region, and implementation of key mitigation factors.

In Henrico, the total number of new cases per 100,000 people is 659.1 which is considered the “highest risk level of transmission.” The percent positivity rate is 9.7% which is considered the second highest risk level of transmission. The implementation of key mitigation factors remains at a low risk level of transmission.

In a social media post, Henrico County Schools says “if there are any changes to our current timeline for expanding in-person learning, we will communicate with you as soon as possible.”

