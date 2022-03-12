STACKER — From the moment they first set foot on campus, today’s high school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, coaches – the list goes on and on.

While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields, something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.

To find the highest-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook helped compile a list of all jobs that don’t require higher education. All professions that listed a high school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary non-degree award or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered.

Jobs that didn’t list any entry-level education requirement were excluded, as were job titles that grouped several positions together. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs in Richmond that don’t require a college degree.

#50. Structural iron and steel workers

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $53,680

– #82 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 380



National

– Annual mean salary: $58,650

– Employment: 71,490

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($91,360)

— Rockford, IL ($90,160)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,740)

– Job description: Raise, place and unite iron or steel girders, columns and other structural members to form completed structures or structural frameworks. May erect metal storage tanks and assemble prefabricated metal buildings.

#49. Maintenance workers, machinery

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $53,940

– #71 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250



National

– Annual mean salary: $51,960

– Employment: 65,240

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Florence, SC ($80,250)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($78,290)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($69,070)

– Job description: Lubricate machinery, change parts or perform other routine machinery maintenance.

Unsplash

#48. First-line supervisors of farming, fishing, and forestry workers

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $53,970

– #50 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $54,420

– Employment: 22,640

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Oklahoma City, OK ($76,240)

— Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($75,500)

— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($75,140)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of agricultural, forestry, aquacultural, and related workers.

#47. Electric motor, power tool, and related repairers

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $54,680

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $49,250

– Employment: 15,380

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($79,090)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($70,180)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($66,910)

– Job description: Repair, maintain, or install electric motors, wiring, or switches.

#46. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $54,800

– #139 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 960



National

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Employment: 147,680

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($84,460)

— Fairbanks, AK ($81,920)

— Bismarck, ND ($78,350)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul mobile mechanical, hydraulic, and pneumatic equipment, such as cranes, bulldozers, graders, and conveyors, used in construction, logging, and mining.

#45. Community health workers

Dragana Gordic // Shutterstock

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $54,900

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190



National

– Annual mean salary: $46,000

– Employment: 58,670

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($66,920)

— Manchester, NH ($66,210)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($64,370)

– Job description: Promote health within a community by assisting individuals to adopt healthy behaviors. Serve as an advocate for the health needs of individuals by assisting community residents in effectively communicating with healthcare providers or social service agencies. Act as liaison or advocate and implement programs that promote, maintain, and improve individual and overall community health. May deliver health-related preventive services such as blood pressure, glaucoma, and hearing screenings. May collect data to help identify community health needs.

#44. Industrial machinery mechanics

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $55,390

– #189 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,780



National

– Annual mean salary: $57,350

– Employment: 385,980

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($84,180)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($84,150)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($77,580)

– Job description: Repair, install, adjust, or maintain industrial production and processing machinery or refinery and pipeline distribution systems. May also install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to plans.

#43. Computer user support specialists

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $55,620

– #100 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,060



National

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Employment: 634,820

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($86,350)

— Napa, CA ($78,740)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,670)

– Job description: Provide technical assistance to computer users. Answer questions or resolve computer problems for clients in person, via telephone, or electronically. May provide assistance concerning the use of computer hardware and software, including printing, installation, word processing, electronic mail, and operating systems.

#42. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $55,940

– #86 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 620



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,600

– Employment: 53,420

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,020)

— Trenton, NJ ($113,630)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,070)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of correctional officers and jailers.

#41. Electricians

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $56,120

– #183 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,540



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,550

– Employment: 656,510

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,680)

— Trenton, NJ ($90,210)

— Kankakee, IL ($88,530)

– Job description: Install, maintain, and repair electrical wiring, equipment, and fixtures. Ensure that work is in accordance with relevant codes. May install or service street lights, intercom systems, or electrical control systems.

#40. Surveying and mapping technicians

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $56,320

– #39 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290



National

– Annual mean salary: $49,770

– Employment: 53,370

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($86,090)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($82,010)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($79,790)

– Job description: Perform surveying and mapping duties, usually under the direction of an engineer, surveyor, cartographer, or photogrammetrist, to obtain data used for construction, mapmaking, boundary location, mining, or other purposes. May calculate mapmaking information and create maps from source data, such as surveying notes, aerial photography, satellite data, or other maps to show topographical features, political boundaries, and other features. May verify accuracy and completeness of maps.

#39. Hearing aid specialists

wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $56,390

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $54,630

– Employment: 7,770

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($76,020)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($72,550)

— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($67,290)

– Job description: Select and fit hearing aids for customers. Administer and interpret tests of hearing. Assess hearing instrument efficacy. Take ear impressions and prepare, design, and modify ear molds.

#38. Gas plant operators

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $56,420

– #30 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,290

– Employment: 14,990

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($98,230)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($97,370)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,160)

– Job description: Distribute or process gas for utility companies and others by controlling compressors to maintain specified pressures on main pipelines.

#37. Millwrights

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $56,740

– #64 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260



National

– Annual mean salary: $59,080

– Employment: 44,400

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Elmira, NY ($94,190)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($90,570)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($85,090)

– Job description: Install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to layout plans, blueprints, or other drawings.

#36. Computer numerically controlled tool programmers

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $57,140

– #63 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,010

– Employment: 25,530

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,330)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($95,140)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($85,480)

– Job description: Develop programs to control machining or processing of materials by automatic machine tools, equipment, or systems. May also set up, operate, or maintain equipment.

#35. Construction and building inspectors

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $59,230

– #152 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 600



National

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– Employment: 113,770

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,920)

— Salinas, CA ($98,360)

– Job description: Inspect structures using engineering skills to determine structural soundness and compliance with specifications, building codes, and other regulations. Inspections may be general in nature or may be limited to a specific area, such as electrical systems or plumbing.

#34. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $60,160

– #118 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,240



National

– Annual mean salary: $65,230

– Employment: 503,390

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,040)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,100)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,180)

– Job description: Provide high-level administrative support by conducting research, preparing statistical reports, and handling information requests, as well as performing routine administrative functions such as preparing correspondence, receiving visitors, arranging conference calls, and scheduling meetings. May also train and supervise lower-level clerical staff.

#33. Advertising sales agents

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $60,430

– #77 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 410



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,040

– Employment: 110,040

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,850)

— Winston-Salem, NC ($104,930)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,370)

– Job description: Sell or solicit advertising space, time, or media in publications, signage, TV, radio, or Internet establishments or public spaces.

#32. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $62,230

– #69 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,740



National

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Employment: 1,427,260

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($78,770)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($77,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,820)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of clerical and administrative support workers.

#31. Chefs and head cooks

DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $62,540

– #43 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270



National

– Annual mean salary: $58,740

– Employment: 101,490

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($98,210)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($90,840)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($86,460)

– Job description: Direct and may participate in the preparation, seasoning, and cooking of salads, soups, fish, meats, vegetables, desserts, or other foods. May plan and price menu items, order supplies, and keep records and accounts.

#30. Chemical equipment operators and tenders

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $62,980

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $53,330

– Employment: 93,060

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Billings, MT ($77,010)

— Hattiesburg, MS ($73,780)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($71,630)

– Job description: Operate or tend equipment to control chemical changes or reactions in the processing of industrial or consumer products. Equipment used includes devulcanizers, steam-jacketed kettles, and reactor vessels.

#29. Food service managers

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $63,080

– #105 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,000

– Employment: 197,010

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,610)

— Trenton, NJ ($95,640)

— Waterbury, CT ($88,100)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities of an organization or department that serves food and beverages.

#28. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $63,560

– #76 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $62,400

– Employment: 50,660

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($95,240)

— Madison, WI ($90,020)

— Salinas, CA ($87,650)

– Job description: Install, repair, and maintain mechanical regulating and controlling devices, such as electric meters, gas regulators, thermostats, safety and flow valves, and other mechanical governors.

#27. Real estate sales agents

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $64,760

– #48 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,160



National

– Annual mean salary: $62,990

– Employment: 168,740

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($106,280)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($101,300)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($98,580)

– Job description: Rent, buy, or sell property for clients. Perform duties such as study property listings, interview prospective clients, accompany clients to property site, discuss conditions of sale, and draw up real estate contracts. Includes agents who represent buyer.

#26. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $65,510

– #227 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,840



National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.

#25. Electrical and electronics repairers, commercial and industrial equipment

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $65,740

– #55 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 380



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,350

– Employment: 55,200

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,510)

— Jackson, TN ($92,200)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($86,640)

– Job description: Repair, test, adjust, or install electronic equipment, such as industrial controls, transmitters, and antennas.

#24. Boilermakers

Boilermakers (Canva)

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $67,090

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,430

– Employment: 14,020

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($103,050)

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($87,180)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,050)

– Job description: Construct, assemble, maintain, and repair stationary steam boilers and boiler house auxiliaries. Align structures or plate sections to assemble boiler frame tanks or vats, following blueprints. Work involves use of hand and power tools, plumb bobs, levels, wedges, dogs, or turnbuckles. Assist in testing assembled vessels. Direct cleaning of boilers and boiler furnaces. Inspect and repair boiler fittings, such as safety valves, regulators, automatic-control mechanisms, water columns, and auxiliary machines.

#23. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $67,800

– #60 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180



National

– Annual mean salary: $69,040

– Employment: 128,300

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($95,680)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,710)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($87,830)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul aircraft engines and assemblies, such as hydraulic and pneumatic systems.

#22. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $68,860

– #140 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,370



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,650

– Employment: 287,150

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,980)

— Waterbury, CT ($92,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,750)

– Job description: Review settled claims to determine that payments and settlements are made in accordance with company practices and procedures. Confer with legal counsel on claims requiring litigation. May also settle insurance claims.

#21. Insurance sales agents

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– #104 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,180



National

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– Employment: 409,950

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,540)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($105,840)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($105,190)

– Job description: Sell life, property, casualty, health, automotive, or other types of insurance. May refer clients to independent brokers, work as an independent broker, or be employed by an insurance company.

#20. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $69,360

– #77 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,760



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Employment: 977,070

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($115,620)

— Lawrence, KS ($97,910)

— Boulder, CO ($94,870)

– Job description: Sell services to individuals or businesses. May describe options or resolve client problems.

#19. Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers

Kitawit Jitaton // Shutterstock

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $69,780

– #43 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 860



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,980

– Employment: 190,510

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Elmira, NY ($94,280)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($92,920)

— Fairbanks, AK ($87,940)

– Job description: Install, set up, rearrange, or remove switching, distribution, routing, and dialing equipment used in central offices or headends. Service or repair telephone, cable television, Internet, and other communications equipment on customers’ property. May install communications equipment or communications wiring in buildings.

#18. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $72,040

– #157 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,760



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,680)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,810)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of mechanics, installers, and repairers. May also advise customers on recommended services. Excludes team or work leaders.

#17. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $72,890

– #116 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 480



National

– Annual mean salary: $74,410

– Employment: 114,930

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($114,820)

— Redding, CA ($112,850)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,810)

– Job description: Install or repair cables or wires used in electrical power or distribution systems. May erect poles and light or heavy duty transmission towers.

#16. Telecommunications line installers and repairers

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $73,490

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,170



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,860

– Employment: 122,480

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fresno, CA ($93,060)

— Salinas, CA ($91,790)

— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($89,000)

– Job description: Install and repair telecommunications cable, including fiber optics.

#15. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $73,860

– #54 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,990



National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 599,900

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($101,930)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($100,590)

— Longview, WA ($99,590)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of production and operating workers, such as inspectors, precision workers, machine setters and operators, assemblers, fabricators, and plant and system operators. Excludes team or work leaders.

#14. Lodging managers

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $74,580

– #30 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $65,270

– Employment: 31,790

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY ($108,990)

— Reno, NV ($106,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,560)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities of an organization or department that provides lodging and other accommodations.

#13. Power plant operators

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $74,670

– #64 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $81,890

– Employment: 32,960

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,420)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,830)

— Redding, CA ($106,030)

– Job description: Control, operate, or maintain machinery to generate electric power. Includes auxiliary equipment operators.

#12. Postmasters and mail superintendents

Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $80,770

– #44 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $79,660

– Employment: 13,880

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,130)

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($95,920)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($92,630)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate operational, administrative, management, and support services of a U.S. post office; or coordinate activities of workers engaged in postal and related work in assigned post office.

#11. Insurance appraisers, auto damage

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $80,870

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,540

– Employment: 13,220

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salt Lake City, UT ($85,150)

— Richmond, VA ($80,870)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($79,510)

– Job description: Appraise automobile or other vehicle damage to determine repair costs for insurance claim settlement. Prepare insurance forms to indicate repair cost or cost estimates and recommendations. May seek agreement with automotive repair shop on repair costs.

#10. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $83,180

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $86,200

– Employment: 24,730

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($109,710)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,080)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($101,990)

– Job description: Assemble, install, repair, or maintain electric or hydraulic freight or passenger elevators, escalators, or dumbwaiters.

#9. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $83,350

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,300



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Danbury, CT ($112,810)

— Napa, CA ($101,850)

— Santa Fe, NM ($93,680)

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers to businesses or groups of individuals. Work requires substantial knowledge of items sold.

#8. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $85,110

– #67 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390



National

– Annual mean salary: $83,170

– Employment: 69,000

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($187,890)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($181,340)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,050)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of workers engaged in firefighting and fire prevention and control.

#7. Detectives and criminal investigators

Prath // Shutterstock

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $85,410

– #107 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 440



National

– Annual mean salary: $89,300

– Employment: 105,980

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,380)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($127,090)

— Anchorage, AK ($126,530)

– Job description: Conduct investigations related to suspected violations of federal, state, or local laws to prevent or solve crimes.

#6. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $86,050

– #30 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 480



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,210

– Employment: 219,800

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($117,770)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,800)

— Boulder, CO ($107,230)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the selling, buying, leasing, or governance activities of commercial, industrial, or residential real estate properties. Includes managers of homeowner and condominium associations, rented or leased housing units, buildings, or land (including rights-of-way).

#5. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $88,670

– #165 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 560



National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($200,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,810)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($182,720)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of members of police force.

#4. Real estate brokers

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $88,900

– #18 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $81,630

– Employment: 44,610

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($134,770)

— Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ ($129,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($116,510)

– Job description: Operate real estate office, or work for commercial real estate firm, overseeing real estate transactions. Other duties usually include selling real estate or renting properties and arranging loans.

#3. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $91,030

– #73 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,630



National

– Annual mean salary: $90,120

– Employment: 240,290

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($124,150)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($122,460)

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($119,130)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of sales workers other than retail sales workers. May perform duties such as budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.

#2. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $109,590

– #53 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $105,100

– Employment: 132,210

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,580)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,680)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($136,410)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate transportation, storage, or distribution activities in accordance with organizational policies and applicable government laws or regulations. Includes logistics managers.

#1. Commercial pilots

Skycolors // Shutterstock

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $115,190

– #27 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $110,830

– Employment: 37,120

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sioux City, IA-NE-SD ($153,990)

— Medford, OR ($152,730)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,290)

– Job description: Pilot and navigate the flight of fixed-wing aircraft on nonscheduled air carrier routes, or helicopters. Requires Commercial Pilot certificate. Includes charter pilots with similar certification, and air ambulance and air tour pilots. Excludes regional, national, and international airline pilots.