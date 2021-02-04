Hopewell City Public Schools delays in-person learning for Pre K-3 until March

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell City Public Schools announced they are delaying their return to in-person learning.

The district was planning to reopen schools in February, however that is now being pushed back to March.

Pre-kindergarten through third grade students will return on March 1. All other students will return to school a couple weeks later, the school district said in a Facebook post.

The district plans to release more details about the return to the classroom in the upcoming days.

Stay with 8News for updates.