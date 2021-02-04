Hopewell City Public Schools delays in-person learning for Pre K-3 until March

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Hopewell City Public Schools bus (photo taken by 8News)

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell City Public Schools announced they are delaying their return to in-person learning.

The district was planning to reopen schools in February, however that is now being pushed back to March.

Pre-kindergarten through third grade students will return on March 1. All other students will return to school a couple weeks later, the school district said in a Facebook post.

The district plans to release more details about the return to the classroom in the upcoming days.

Stay with 8News for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events