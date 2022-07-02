CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — As of Friday, July 1, John Tyler Community College has officially adopted its new name.

The school is now officially known as Brightpoint Community College, after having gotten approval to change its name in July of 2021. The name change is intended to distance the school from images that go against “the institution’s mission, vision, values and commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.”

John Tyler, a Virginia native and the 10th president of the United States, owned slaves and was a supporter of the Confederacy.

Several buildings and streets on campus will also be given new names. The school says the transition on campus will take place gradually over the summer.

Both brightpoint.edu and jtcc.edu are currently active and go to similar-looking webpages. A pop-up message on brightpoint.edu says the site is currently under construction and is expected to go live next week.





