King William County Schools closed Thursday, Friday due to high number of flu cases

KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – King William County Public Schools will be closed Thursday and Friday after reporting a high number of confirmed and suspected flu cases within the division.
School staff will clean and disinfect all surfaces throughout all buildings and buses Feb. 6-7, the school announced Wednesday.
“Our hope is to give any infected persons the opportunity to get well so that we do not re-contaminate our facilities,” the school said in a release. “These actions are being taken out of an abundance of caution and to safeguard the health and well-being of all of our students and staff.”
