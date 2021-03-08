Last wave of Henrico students who chose in-person learning head back to school today

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The rest of Henrico County Public Schools students who chose in-person learning will head back to the classroom this morning.

Seventh, eighth, tenth, eleventh and twelve graders whose families chose in-person learning are slated to head back. Virtual learning will happen for students who chose to continue to learn at home.

Last month, school leaders approved a plan that would gradually bring students back to the classroom.

In-person learning for grades pre-K through 2 started the week of February 22, and grades six and nine headed back last week.

School leaders released a series of videos on social media outlining how they plan to keep students safe.

Welcome back, grades 7, 8, 10, 11 and 12! Masks are a big part of our health plan and all students will be wearing masks at school on Monday — and so will we!

Wednesdays, also called ‘Wellness Wednesdays’ by the district, will be a chance for students to learn at home with shorter schedule. Staff will also get the chance to do a deep cleaning of classrooms and offices and restock PPE.

Also starting this week, students will be returning to the classroom four days a week. Previously, students remained virtual Wednesday through Friday.

School leaders are encouraging parents to conduct daily health checks with their children and to wear a mask.