Last wave of Henrico students who chose in-person learning head back to school today

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The rest of Henrico County Public Schools students who chose in-person learning will head back to the classroom this morning.
Seventh, eighth, tenth, eleventh and twelve graders whose families chose in-person learning are slated to head back. Virtual learning will happen for students who chose to continue to learn at home.
Last month, school leaders approved a plan that would gradually bring students back to the classroom.
In-person learning for grades pre-K through 2 started the week of February 22, and grades six and nine headed back last week.
School leaders released a series of videos on social media outlining how they plan to keep students safe.
Wednesdays, also called ‘Wellness Wednesdays’ by the district, will be a chance for students to learn at home with shorter schedule. Staff will also get the chance to do a deep cleaning of classrooms and offices and restock PPE.
Also starting this week, students will be returning to the classroom four days a week. Previously, students remained virtual Wednesday through Friday.
School leaders are encouraging parents to conduct daily health checks with their children and to wear a mask.