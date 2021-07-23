LIST: Where Central Virginia school districts stand when it comes to mask-wearing

FILE – In this Sept. 9, 2020, file photo, students wear protective masks as they arrive for classes at the Immaculate Conception School while observing COVID-19 prevention protocols in The Bronx borough of New York. Schools and camps across the county are making plans to help kids catch up academically this summer after a year or more of remote learning for many of them. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

VIRGINIA (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Education and the Virginia Department of Health updated the COVID-19 guidance for the upcoming school year on Wednesday. The state is not extending its mask mandates for schools, instead, localities will be able to decide what COVID-19 health strategies to implement.

Here’s the latest from local school districts:

Richmond

Richmond Public Schools will be maintaining a mask-wearing policy for all students, staff and visitors despite health and school experts allowing more leniency.

“We will be maintaining our 100% mask-wearing policy for all students, staff, and visitors,” RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras said in a letter to families. “We feel this is the safest course of action, particularly with the surging Delta variant.”

Kamras encourages anyone ages 12 and older to get vaccinated.

Henrico

Henrico County Public School issued the following statement to 8News on Wednesday: “We’re beginning to take a close look at the new guidance. It’s important for us to be thoughtful and careful in our approach to school health this fall. We’ll continue the dialogue with our partners at the Virginia Department of Health as we finalize our previously shared plans for five days a week of full-length in-person learning this September.”

Chesterfield

Chesterfield County Public Schools said they are still reviewing the new guidance from VDH and VDOE.

Goochland

Goochland County Public Schools told 8News they are still reviewing the guidance and hope to let families know their expectations in the next few weeks.

Hanover

In a message posted to their website, Hanover County Public Schools said: “We are evaluating the new guidance to determine our potential mitigation measures for the upcoming school year, including masks. As always, we will be methodical in our approach, and we will communicate with you once we finalize our plans.”

Colonial Heights

Colonial Heights Public Schools said they are in the process of reviewing the new guidelines and will make a decision later on.

Petersburg

Petersburg City Public Schools said they will continue to implement safety protocols and practices throughout their school buildings.

“Staff will review the VDH guidance that was shared with school divisions yesterday to determine specific next steps for the 2021-2022 school year,” PCPS said in an email to 8News.

Hopewell

Hopewell City Public School students and staff will be required to wear masks during the school day regardless of vaccination status.

According to HCPS’ health mitigation strategies, when working for a sustained period with students within 6 feet, staff should also use a face shield. When students are not in the building, mask-wearing will be tied to vaccination status.

Dinwiddie

The Director of School and Community Relations Christie Clarke told 8News in an email that they will “most likely” make masks optional. This recommendation will be presented to the School Board at its next meeting on August 10.

8News has also reached out to Charles City, New Kent and Powhatan Public Schools for their updated guidance. We are still waiting on a response. Stay with us for updates.