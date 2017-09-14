Local results vary in state schools standards

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Accreditation is the annual benchmark for how a school is doing.

For a school to earn full accreditation, students must achieve pass rates of at least 75 percent in English and at least 70 percent on assessments in Mathematics, Science and History.

“I congratulate the teachers, principals, support staff and other educators in these schools for their hard work and dedication to helping students meet the commonwealth’s high expectations for learning and achievement,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Steven R. Staples said in a release. “I also want to thank and encourage educators in schools that are making progress as they move closer to achieving full accreditation.

“As we begin the transition to a new accountability system that recognizes growth and includes important outcomes such as achievement gaps and dropout rates, a commitment to continued improvement in all schools will be vital to our success.”

Throughout the state of Virginia, 65 school divisions had all their schools accredited. Among them were Amelia County, Colonial Heights, Dinwiddie County, Goochland County, Hanover County, New Kent County and Powhatan County.

Other local school divisions did not fare as well. In Richmond, only 52 percent of the schools were fully or partially accredited. Twenty were denied accreditation, though four of them — Redd Elementary, J.E.B. Stuart Elementary, John B. Cary Elementary and Miles Jones Elementary — were nearly accredited.

In Petersburg, J.E.B. Stuart Elementary and Vernon Johns Middle were denied accreditation for the 12th consecutive year.

In Henrico County, six more schools were accredited this year compared to last. That’s the highest rate of accreditation in the county in five years. Meanwhile, Glen Lea, Laburnum and Ratcliffe elementary schools, along with Elko and Douglas Wilder middle schools, were denied accreditation.

In Chesterfield County, nearly all schools were accredited. Ettrick Elementary achieved full accreditation for the first time since 2013, while Falling Creek Middle School’s status has yet to be determined by the state.

Click here for a closer breakdown of the numbers.

