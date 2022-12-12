HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Starting at the beginning of next month, Henrico County Public Schools (HCPS) will be paying substitute teachers more on Fridays.

This comes as Richmond, Chesterfield and Henrico school divisions have dealt with staffing shortages for months.

HCPS made the decision just days ago because it said there’s an increasing demand for substitute teachers on Fridays in Henrico.

Starting Jan. 6, the district will bump substitute teachers’ daily pay to $131 on Fridays, $25 more than the current Monday through Thursday rate.

In July, Henrico Schools needed nearly 300 instructors and there still is a big need for substitute teachers based on its Careers webpage.

As of mid-December, there are still about 100 teacher vacancies in Richmond Public Schools.

At the beginning of the fall, Chesterfield schools still needed more than 200 teachers to start the school year.

Long-term substitute teachers won’t be able to get the pay raise.

You can apply to become a substitute teacher on the Careers page of the HCPS website. For questions, call the Henrico County Public Schools Human Resources Department at 804-652-3664.