Louisa County High School is an example of how schools can reopen safely, Northam says

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam paid a visit to Louisa County High school Thursday, saying it’s a model for how the return to in-person learning can be done safely.

“We’re here to really promote our children being back in the classroom,” Northam said. “This is an example of how things can be in Virginia.”

Today marks a year since the governor first shut down schools in Virginia. However, Northam encouraged school districts to reopen by March 15 back in February. Some have critiqued this recommendation saying it’s currently unenforceable. However, Northam thinks it’s been doing the job it needs to.

“When I made that announcement several weeks ago there were 40 school districts in Virginia that hadn’t made plans for in-person learning,” he said. “Now there is only one so I think we are moving in a good direction.”

Currently, Sussex is the only district that hasn’t made plans for in-person learning, and Richmond has made plans to have 800 students return on April 12. Northam said this makes him optimistic about schools moving towards brining students back to the classroom.

“I’m convinced if we continue to work with the districts will be able to do this safely and responsibly,” he said.

The General Assembly recently passed a bill requiring it by July 1. Some legislators want the governor to add an emergency clause so it will take effect as he signs it. Northam said he is going to look at the bill and talk to legislators before he makes a decision on the emergency clause.

Under Northam’s new executive order, 250 spectators are allowed at outdoor sporting events. While some have been worried about if cheerleaders and band members were classified as spectators instead of active participants — but Northam dispelled these concerns.

“As a father of a daughter who was a cheerleader I feel very strongly that they are not just spectators,” he said.

The governor added that if the numbers continue to trend downwards, they will increase the number of individuals that can attend outdoor gatherings.

“We want to do this safely and we have a plan … as soon as we can we want to get back to normal,” Northam said.