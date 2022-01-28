Louisa County Public Schools vote to make masks optional

Louisa County Public Schools have added to two electric school buses to their fleet. (Photo: LCPS)

LOUISA COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — The Louisa County School Board held a meeting Thursday night and unanimously voted for a motion which will make masks optional for all students starting Monday, Jan. 31.

The Louisa County School Board says it still strongly recommends that all students keep wearing their masks in school, but that it respects the governor’s executive authority and will honor the decisions of the parents who want to exempt their student from wearing one.

Louisa County Schools will not be defying the current federal order that mandates masks on school buses.