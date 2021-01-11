Louisa County Public Schools will move to fully remote learning on Thursday

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Louisa County Public Schools announced Monday that it will move to fully remote learning on Thursday.

Doug Straley, LCPS superintendent, said this model will remain in effect from Thursday, Jan.14 through Friday, Jan. 29.

He said this switch to virtual learning is because they have a large number of staff members who are currently in quarantine due to exposure to COVID-19 positive individuals not connected with LCPS. Straley added this decision is not due to coronavirus cases within schools, but because of the number of staff members who need to quarantine at this time.

“Because of the high amount of staff members who are quarantined, we do not have enough substitutes or staff to adequately fill vacancies, provide instruction, and maintain our health and safety strategies,” Straley said in the announcement.

He went on to say the district had a short term coverage plan for today and tomorrow, but it is not sustainable for the long term.

You can read the full announcement with complete details online here.