CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — For the first time, students at Marguerite Christian Elementary were able to see the new school mural designed to reflect the school’s diversity.

The Mural was created by Richmond artist, Hamilton Glass, over two days.

The unveiling also included a new biography and refurbished portrait of the school’s namesake — longtime educator, Marguerite Christian — and a new book vending machine.

The mural was made possible by donations from businesses, community groups and families.

“There were so many different people who contributed to this mural,” said Principal Rovez Ingram. “There were churches, fraternities, sororities and even staff members. And the fact that so many staff members contributed; I found it to be quite inspirational.”