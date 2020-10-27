Middle, high school students returning to Chesterfield classrooms

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Middle and high school students will soon be returning to the classroom in Chesterfield, following a split-decision from the school district’s health committee on Tuesday afternoon.

The group, classified as Cohort 4, will return to school on Monday, Nov. 9.

The majority of the committee agreed that the rise in coronavirus cases across the county was “not sufficient” enough to pause Cohort 4 students’ return. While the number of cases is rising in Chesterfield, there is only two known community spreads in schools.

Since Sept. 29, the school system has returned about 7,000 staff and 13,000 students. During that time, a total of 27 staff and students have tested positive for the virus.

Cohort 4 students return to hybrid in-person instruction, with Group 1 meeting Monday and Tuesday (students with the last name A-K) and Group 2 meeting Thursday and Friday (Students with the last name L-Z).

Parents also have the option for their children to continue virtual learning at home.

The school district is also in need of nearly 60 bus drivers. Additionally, the school district is looking to hire an unspecified amount of substitute teachers.

