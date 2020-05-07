Midway Elementary School teacher named Dinwiddie Teacher of the Year

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Jenney Walters, a third-grade teacher at Midway Elementary School, has been named the 2021 Dinwiddie Public Schools Division Teacher of the Year.

Walters, a Dinwiddie County native, has taught third grade at Midway Elementary for more than 20 years.

“While being an educator has shown me that not all children learn the same, or at the same rate, working with exceptional education children has taught me that all students are capable of achieving as long as the teacher is willing to deviate from planned strategies when necessary,” Walters said in a release.

Annually, every Dinwiddie school selects a Teacher of the Year. The division Teacher of the Year is selected from those honorees.

The School Board will honor the following Teachers of the Year from each school at a future meeting:

Dinwiddie Elementary – Amanda Spencer – Kindergarten Teacher

Midway Elementary – Jenney Walters – Third Grade Teacher

Southside Elementary – Tametria Bland – Bright Stars Teacher

Sunnyside Elementary – Tina Moore – First Grade Teacher

Sutherland Elementary – Katy Butorac – Third Grade Teacher

Dinwiddie Middle School – Jennifer Lambirth – Exceptional Education Teacher

Dinwiddie High School – Roberta Morgan – Math Teacher

