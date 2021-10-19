New George Wythe High School construction could face more delays

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — During a Richmond School Board meeting Monday night, board chair Cheryl Burke said the construction of the new George Wythe High School could be delayed even more.

During the meeting, she introduced a letter to the board, which asks Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney to transfer $10.8 million in construction funds to the George Wythe project.

The requested money is leftover from other school construction projections; however, she said the process could take weeks, even months to complete.

Several board members spoke out during the meeting, expressing disappointment in the possible delay. Member Dawn Page argued this step may have been taken too late.

“At the end of the day, who’s going to suffer? Our kids and our teachers … our staff that work in that facility — which is in deplorable condition,” Page said.

Board member Stephanie Rizzie also chimed in on the process.

“It feels like a game to me now,” Rizzie said. “I’m not here to sit and play chess and figure out what move I need to make to get something done for our kids. This will slow the process if this money isn’t released immediately, and I do believe it can be.”

8News reached out to the Mayor’s office but did not receive an immediate response.