New VSU program promotes jobs in politics

ETTRICK, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State University introduced a program that focuses on increasing African American political leadership across Virginia.

The John Mercer Langston Institute for African-American Political Leadership is a new program for students interested in becoming active in public service.

Administrators say they hope the program inspires the next generation of great leaders.

VSU President, Dr. Makola M. Abdullah says “As we look at the current political climate, it is imperative that clear avenues for Black political development are available. VSU has consistently worked to ensure that our students are prepared and equipped to be viable assets to society in the Commonwealth and beyond. The JMLI will serve as an additional voice and pathway to make that happen.”

The new program will focus on public policy, power and capital.

