RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Community Foundation for a Greater Richmond has opened its nominations for the R.E.B. Awards for Distinguished Educational Leadership, which recognizes principals in the Richmond metro area who go above and beyond for their schools.

Four principals will be chosen from the awards, with one each awarded from local school districts in Chesterfield County, Hanover County, Henrico County and the City of Richmond. Nominees must have been the principal of their school for at least three years and demonstrate leadership qualities such as promoting excellence in education, encouraging team spirit, and inspiring their students and staff. A full list of eligibility requirements can be found here.

To nominate your principal, submit a letter describing their leadership and personal and professional qualities, as well as three additional letters of support.

Nominations must be submitted through the online system by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3.

Later, all final candidates will be asked to supplement their candidacy by submitting a professional resume and a brief description and budget of a proposed school project. Each final candidate will also be invited to interview with the Award Selection Committee on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.

The award recipients will be publicly announced in March of 2023.

Associate and assistant principals are not eligible for the awards.