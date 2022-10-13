NORFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — A Hampton Roads-area university is offering a unique course for those looking to learn more about brewing beer.

According to a release on the school’s website, Old Dominion University in Norfolk will offer a beer brewing course, from which students can earn a certificate. The course will begin on March 13 and is a collaborative effort with the University of Richmond and the Coastal Virginia Brewery Alliance.

The course will take a year to compete and will cover the science behind brewing beer, as well as the business of brewing.

According to the release, the course “will guide students through the entire craft brewing business, from procuring high quality ingredients and raw materials through the proper handling, processing, packaging and distribution of the final product.

“The School of Continuing Education is thrilled to bring this world-class educational opportunity to ODU,” said Robert Doherty, director of the School of Continuing Education. “Our collaboration with the University of Richmond and Coastal Virginia Brewery Alliance allows us to tap into an established program while tailoring it to meet the needs of Hampton Roads brewers.”

Class will meet Mondays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the ODU campus and at local breweries, class will also sometimes meet on Saturday. The cost of the class is $2,499, which includes all materials.