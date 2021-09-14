Petersburg announces bus driver pay hike

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg City Public Schools are boosting pay for bus drivers amidst a statewide staffing shortage that’s led to massive delays and in area counties.

“The new bus driver compensation plan acknowledges the work and commitment of our current employees while attracting new talent to join our team of dedicated transportation professionals,” said Superintendent Dr. Maria Pitre-Martin.

According to a press release from the school system, the new base salary for full-time drivers is $20.25 an hour, and current drivers who already make that much will be given a 2% pay increase. The incentives also include a $500 sign-on bonus for new drivers and a bonus of up to $4000 by the end of the year.

Petersburg isn’t the first locality to offer pay increases and bonuses to drivers – Henrico, Chesterfield and Richmond all offered similar packages this year as schools struggle to retain and hire drivers.