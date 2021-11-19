Petersburg City Public Schools open applications for Virtual Virginia

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg City Public Schools is accepting new applications for students to enroll in Virtual Virginia for the spring semester.

If a student has a letter from a licensed doctor showing a medical reason for needing to stay virtual, their application will be prioritized. If not, the student will need to meet several requirements including less than five unexcused absences during the 2020-2021 school year and no office referrals.

Applications are due Dec. 1. You can find applications and more information on PCPS’ website.