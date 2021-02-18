Petersburg City Public Schools to resume in-person learning on March 17; Virtual learning still an option

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg City Public Schools held a school board meeting on Wednesday to discuss reopening schools after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam recommended school districts offer in-person learning options by next month.

According to a PCPS Facebook post, superintendent Maria Pitre-Martin gave a presentation during the meeting outlining the two options for instruction available for families to choose from for the remainder of the school year.

Petersburg city schools will be able to offer in-person and online instruction. The registration process will start on Monday, February 22.

In-person learning starts on March 17 for pre-k and elementary students. Secondary students will return to school buildings on April 12.

Once a selection is made for a learning format it will be binding.

A registration link has not been released by the school system. Parents should continue to monitor the PCPS website or Facebook for updates.