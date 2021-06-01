PHOTOS: Latina student on track to graduate through Richmond Schools’ ¡Con Ganas! program Education by: Keyris Manzanares Posted: Jun 1, 2021 / 02:37 PM EDT / Updated: Jun 1, 2021 / 02:37 PM EDT Yesenia Vasquez works independently to complete the requirements needed for the standard diploma. She is technically a Richmond Public Schools student but she completes all her work online at her own pace. (Photo: Keyris Manzanares, 8News) Vasquez works in a online platform called Edgenuity to complete her coursework. (Photo: Keyris Manzanares, 8News) Yesenia Vasquez gets ready to go to work at Popeyes. The teen woke up early to complete schoolwork before heading to her job. (Photo: Keyris Manzanares, 8News) Although Yesenia works full time she still finds a way to complete her work. Her dream is to graduate and it will come true this summer. (Photo: Keyris Manzanares, 8News) Vasquez started working at Popeyes to help support her family during the pandemic. (Photo: Keyris Manzanares, 8News) After graduation, Vasquez plans to enroll in a pathway program to nursing school. She said she wants to try it out before making nursing her career. (Photo: Keyris Manzanares, 8News) Close You have been added to Daily News Newsletter SUBSCRIBE NOW Daily News SIGN UP