PHOTOS: Latina student on track to graduate through Richmond Schools’ ¡Con Ganas! program

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Yesenia Vasquez
Yesenia Vasquez works independently to complete the requirements needed for the standard diploma. She is technically a Richmond Public Schools student but she completes all her work online at her own pace.
(Photo: Keyris Manzanares, 8News)
Vasquez
Vasquez works in a online platform called Edgenuity to complete her coursework. (Photo: Keyris Manzanares, 8News)
Yesenia Vasquez
Yesenia Vasquez gets ready to go to work at Popeyes. The teen woke up early to complete schoolwork before heading to her job. (Photo: Keyris Manzanares, 8News)
Although Yesenia works full time she still finds a way to complete her work. Her dream is to graduate and it will come true this summer. (Photo: Keyris Manzanares, 8News)
Vasquez started working at Popeyes to help support her family during the pandemic. (Photo: Keyris Manzanares, 8News)
After graduation, Vasquez plans to enroll in a pathway program to nursing school. She said she wants to try it out before making nursing her career. (Photo: Keyris Manzanares, 8News)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events