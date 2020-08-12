Powhatan school board approves Confederate flag ban

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Powhatan County School Board voted to ban the Confederate flag on school property during a meeting Tuesday night.

The vote means students will no longer be allowed to wear clothing with Confederate symbols to school. Clothing with swastikas or KKK references will also be banned.

The Student’s Rights and Responsibilities document was updated for the 2020-21 school year. Based on the language, “Written or graphic material which is posted or circulated and which intimidates or threatens individuals based on their race, national origin, disability, or religion,” will be prohibited.

The prohibition does not apply to educational materials used in an appropriate manner for instruction.

WATCH THE FULL POWHATAN COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD MEETING BELOW:

LATEST HEADLINES: