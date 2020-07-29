Powhatan Schools offering parents two options in reopening plan

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Powhatan County School Board voted Tuesday to allow parents to decide between two reopening phases for the 2020-21 academic year.

RELATED: Dinwiddie schools offering parents two options in reopening plan

A 3-2 vote by school board members will ask Powhatan parents to choose between two instructional pathways for students: a virtual-only option or a hybrid option, where students would attend school two days a week, during the upcoming school year.

Under the “Pathway II” hybrid model, pre-kindergartners through third grade would report two days a week, followed by face-to-face instruction Monday through Friday.

Grades 4-12 would report to classrooms at least two days per week – Monday/Tuesday or Thursday/Friday – throughout the first nine weeks of the semester.

WATCH THE FULL POWHATAN COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD MEETING BELOW:

LATEST HEADLINES: