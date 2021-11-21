Public or Private? Breaking down the best high schools in Virginia

About 100 school buses are parked at the Arlington County Bus Depot, in response to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 outbreak on March 31, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia. – Forty-seven states and the District of Columbia have decided to close schools in response to the coronavirus pandemic, affecting nearly 55 million students and seven US states have closed school for the remainder of the year, as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread across the country. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

(STACKER) – As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

It’s a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to forge ahead on their own path in classes, and prepare for the pivotal next steps into college or the workplace.

For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 48.1 million students enrolled in public elementary and secondary schools in 2020; and there are almost 24,000 public high schools in the U.S., according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

For anxious parents, getting their kid into the best-of-the-best schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even pack up their things and move their homes, all to get into better school districts. However, among thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

#10. St. Stephen’s and St. Agnes School (private)

– Location: Alexandria

– Enrollment: 1,183 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

#9. Norfolk Academy (private)

– Location: Norfolk

– Enrollment: 1,184 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

#8. Pinnacle Academy (private)

– Location: Chantilly

– Enrollment: 159 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

#7. Woodberry Forest School (private)

– Location: Woodberry Forest

– Enrollment: 406 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

#6. BASIS Independent McLean (private)

– Location: Mclean

– Enrollment: 478 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

Rasheeda Creighton an alumni of the Maggie Walker school poses next to the bust of Maggie Walker in front of the school Tuesday Aug. 11, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Creighton is working on efforts to increase diversity at governor’s schools. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

ALEXANDRIA, VA – APRIL 01: Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) responds to a question during a campaign event at Episcopal High School April 1, 2008 in Alexandria, Virginia. McCain, who attended the high school, held a “town hall” style meeting with questions from students during the event. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

US President Barack Obama boards Marine One shorltly before departing from the Madeira School landing zone July 27, 2012 in McLean, Virginia. Obama is returing to the White House after attending campaign fundraisers in McLean. AFP PHOTO/Mandel NGAN (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

US Republican presidential candidate, Arizona Senator John McCain, delivers remarks at Episcopal High School, where he graduated in 1954, to a crowd mostly of students, on April 01, 2008 in Alexandria, Virginia. McCain on Tuesday struck away from the political legacy of President George W. Bush, as he sought to plot an obstacle-strewn course back to the White House for the Republicans. AFP PHOTO /Paul J. RICHARDS (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

ALEXANDRIA, VA – SEPTEMBER 16: U.S. President Barack Obama visits a classroom and watches students Meghan Clark and Nathan Hughes (R) demonstrate the FIRST Robot, a robot created in the school’s prototyping and robotics senior research labs for last year’s FIRST Robotics Competition, at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology September 16, 2011 in Alexandria, Virginia. Later in the morning Obama signed the America Invents Act, which reforms patent law so to give a patent to the first applicant rather than the first inventor and allows the woefully underfunded U.S. Patent and Trade Office to set and potentially keep its own fees. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

#5. The Potomac School (private)

– Location: Mclean

– Enrollment: 1,060 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

#4. Episcopal High School (private)

– Location: Alexandria

– Enrollment: 464 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

#3. The Madeira School (private)

– Location: Mclean

– Enrollment: 324 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

#2. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology (public)

– District: Fairfax County Public Schools, VA

– Enrollment: 1,809 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

#1. Maggie Walker Governor’s School (public)

– Location: Richmond

– Enrollment: 746 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

Stacker compiled a list of the best high schools in Virginia using rankings from Niche.