Quick guide for kindergarten enrollment in our area

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Is it time to enroll your child in kindergarten? Taking the first steps in your child’s education can be easy with time and preparation. That’s why 8News has put together this list with everything you need to know about enrolling your child in a local public school system:

HENRICO

Register your new student using the Henrico County Public School’s online registration portal. All four of the enrollment forms must be filled out by a parent or legal guardian. You will also need to submit additional documentation — your child’s birth certificate, and either the first and last page of your current lease agreement.

You can find more information on HCPS’s elementary registration.

CHESTERFIELD

If you have a child who will be 4-years-old by September 30 and you live in the school’s attendance zone, you may apply for pre-kindergarten. There are 22 CCPS schools that offer pre-k.

Once the information is submitted in the online portal, parents and caregivers will be contacted by the school to schedule an appointment once social distancing guidelines are lifted by the state.

At that time, parents will be asked to verify the following information:

Parent/guardian photo identification and any applicable custody paperwork

Child’s original, certified birth certificate

Proof of residency by providing one of the documents

Proof of income through one of these documents: 2019 tax form with ALL W2s AND two most recent pay stubs Children who will be 4 years old by Sept. 30, 2020 and who live in the school’s attendance zone may apply for pre-kindergarten. Two recent pay stubs for all jobs worked by parent(s) living in the home SNAP, TANF, SSI, SSA, unemployment and child support documents (if applicable) Documents for all other sources of income



Parents and caregivers can apply online following this link. If you do not have internet access at home you can access the CCPS Internet network at all Chesterfield County school parking lots.

RICHMOND

Richmond Public Schools are now accepting online applications for pre-kindergarten or kindergarten students for the 2020-21 school year.

To register your child, head to the RPS portal. Make sure to have the following documents ready for a quick process:

Birth certificate

Proof of residence

Proof of income (for pre-k only)

If you experience issues or need assistance, you can reach RPS by email for the pre-k application at preschool@rvaschools.net or call (804)-437-5720. For help regarding the kindergarten application, call (804)-780-6195.