Randolph-Macon College plans to resume on-campus classes in August

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — Randolph-Macon President, Bob Lindgren, announced plans last week for on-campus classes to return August 31 for the College’s fall semester.

In a statement, Lindgren said that on-campus instruction for the 2020-2021 school year is in consideration to the health and safety of students, faculty, and staff:

“For over 190 years, the tradition of academic excellence at Randolph-Macon has been to provide our students with a superior, liberal arts education. At R-MC, our strength is the highly- personalized educational and co-curricular experience afforded by outstanding professors and staff members on our beautiful Ashland campus, where individual relationships matter deeply. Our commitment to these R-MC education values and our face-to-face residential education experience, treasured by our students and alumni alike, is stronger than ever. Of course, as I stated above, guidelines from medical and public health officials and US, Virginia and local authorities will shape our approach to the Fall 2020 semester and beyond. We have convened a staff and faculty Core Planning Team, chaired by Provost Alisa Rosenthal, to develop plans to secure the continuity of the academic program and enable us to live into our mission. If health and safety concerns require us to delay the start of the fall semester, our first option will be to offer our full, in-person academic year by delaying the start of our fall term and rescheduling breaks. We believe this approach is preferable to a combination of remote and on-campus learning – or shifting entirely to remote learning. We will consider a full range of options and prepare appropriately if we cannot fully return to campus in the fall.“

Lindgren said the goal is to share the school’s plans with all students and faculty by July 1.

The full statement can be read here.

