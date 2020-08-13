ReopenWithLove: Key elements from RPS reopening plan

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools will reopen virtually on September 8.

In a press conference Wednesday, Superintendent Jason Kamras said the school system will continue delivering meals through their bus transportation system. Bus drivers will make over 1,000 stops daily to provide students learning at home with breakfast and lunch. Because of this school start time is 9:15 a.m.

Kamras said that this is to make time to give students the meals they need. He said that neighboring school districts are able to start earlier because do not have a high percentage of students who need meal delivery.

Students are expected to log in at 9:15 a.m. and will be graded on their work. Attendance is expected and work should be completed, Kamras said.

All assignments will be graded and students will receive report cards as normal. SOLs are waived this year, as the Virginia Department of Education has scheduled SOLs for the spring of 2021.

“This is real school,” Kamras said. “We will be remote, but this will be real school.”

Students will not be on-screen the entire school day. Teachers are being asked to include off-screen activities, assignments and independent reading and writing for non-computer based learning.

The school system has put together a series of sample schedules depending on grade level so that parents can have an idea of what to expect.

According to RPS, students will receive three different types of virtual learning:

“Synchronous” refers to when a teacher is working with students in real-time via an online video application.

“Asynchronous” refers to when a student is working on assigned work independently of the teacher. It is very important to note that asynchronous learning could be on the computer (e.g., 15 minutes on Flocabulary or Reflex Math) or off the computer (15 minutes reading a physical book that RPS has provided as part of the curriculum).

“Blended” refers to when students experience both synchronous and asynchronous learning in a lesson.

Specialized supports are still offered during this time. RPS plans to give support to students with learning disabilities, English learned and students with IEPs.

“We are focused not just academic growth of our students but also social and emotional growth, which is so critical after the pandemic and certainly during this time,” Kamras said.

Prior to the start of school, if you are an RPS parent or caretaker check out this family letter with a checklist on what your student needs this upcoming school year.

