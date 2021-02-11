Richmond area schools announce closures in face of winter storm

Slush and ice left behind in the Fan neighborhood near Park Ave in Richmond. (Photo: 8News Reporter Delaney Hall)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As inclement winter weather looms on the horizon, schools in the Richmond area are announcing closures and schedule changes.

Richmond Public Schools will be closed for all staff and students on Friday due to incoming winter weather. All schools and offices will be closed. In addition to the snow day, RPS will be closed Monday for Presidents’ Day.

Henrico County Public Schools students will be getting a snow day on Friday. Virtual and in-person classes will be cancelled for the day. No Henrico schools employees will be asked to report in-person or virtually.

Chesterfield County Public Schools announced that all of its buildings will close at 6 p.m. and no staff, students or external use will be allowed inside.

There is still no news how or if the weather will impact tomorrow’s schedule.

Colonial Heights Public Schools will be closed on Friday due to forecasted snow and ice. They have decided to cancel all classes and will not be holding a virtual learning day..

Meal pickup for virtual students will be begin again on Tuesday from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Colonial Heights Middle School. There will be additional meals available at this event due to Friday’s cancellation.

Hanover County Public Schools will be closed Friday for winter weather. All students and staff will be able to spend the day at home as snow and sleet fall in the county.

The school district says they are cancelling school due to concerns that buses and parents will not be able to safely drive on the roads.