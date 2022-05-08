RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Every year, public school districts in the Richmond area choose a particularly exceptional teacher to be the recipient of their Teacher of the Year award. These teachers are recognized for going above and beyond in the classroom and setting an example for their students and fellow teachers.

Kiara Thompson, a physical science teacher at Thomas C. Boushall Middle School, won Richmond Teacher of the Year.

Nicole Satchell, a history teacher at Henrico High School, won Henrico Teacher of the Year. As part of the award, Satchell will receive a check for $1,000 from Henrico Federal Credit Union.

Chesterfield County Public Schools present individual awards for the best elementary, middle and high school teacher, one of which is recognized as overall Teacher of the Year. Vivan Rivera-Maysonet, a Spanish resource teacher at Elizabeth Scott Elementary, won Teacher of the Year and Elementary School Teacher of the Year. Angela Bucek, a special education teacher for 6th grade math at Providence Middle School, won Middle School Teacher of the Year. Gina Hackett, an English teacher at Bird High School, won High School Teacher of the Year.

Hanover County recognizes an exemplary teacher every year with an award they call Innovator of the Year. This year, the Innovator of the Year award was awarded to Amanda McDaniel, a mass communications, TV production and IB film teacher at Mechanicsville High School. McDaniel received $1,000 from the Hanover Education Foundation, which she plans to use to expand the Hanover Film Festival.

Michael Tomlin, a 3rd grade teacher at Byrd Elementary School, won Goochland Teacher of the Year. Tomlin received $500 from the Goochland Education Foundation.