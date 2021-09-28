Richmond PreK, elementary schools will shift to hot lunches next week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Richmond Public Schools is one step closer to getting hot meals into schools.

In an RPS Direct update Monday night, Superintendent Jason Kamras said all elementary and preschools will shift to hot lunches starting Monday, October 4.

All middle and high schools will do so later in the month. The district is also offering vegetarian options.

The district started the school year with pre-packaged lunches, a move prompted as a COVID-19 precaution and because of staffing shortages.

The shift comes after parents and teachers expressed concerns over the meals.

Kamras is also reminding parents of an important deadline coming up: