Richmond Public School Board votes for traditional school year calendar; Update on in-person learning

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Richmond Public Schools leaders gave an update at Monday night’s school board meeting on how in-person learning will look for some elementary school students next month.

RPS is offering in-person learning to certain elementary school students with a focus on exceptional education students and English learners.

In-person learning will happen at Holton and Miles Jones Elementary Schools with a number of COVID-19 precautions in place.

Related coverage: Richmond School Board approves plan for 800 student in-person return

Leaders will determine the final student count based on the number of teachers who choose to teach in-person. To date, 17 exceptional education teachers and 25 ESL teachers have expressed interest. The board previously gave the green light for 800 students to return.

All staff who choose to teach must be in the fully process of getting the COVID-19 vaccine or be fully vaccinated. Classrooms will be fully cleaned each afternoon and students and staff will undergo daily temperature checks.

If a site has a positive case of COVID-19, that person will immediately head to an isolation room while staff begin contact tracing. The possibility of closing the site would be considered based on the level of exposure.

In-person learning is scheduled to begin April 12 and run through the end of the school year in June.

Leaders also revisited the discussion of a year-round calendar.

Related coverage: RPS school board expected to weigh year-round calendar today

After more than five hours, leaders voted to keep a traditional calendar for the upcoming school year with a commitment to a year-round calendar for the following year, 2022-2023.

The upcoming school year is scheduled to start September 7, 2021.