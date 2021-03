RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools is hosting virtual town halls this week discussing the 2021-22 school year calendar.

RPS families will have the opportunity to weigh in and ask questions as RPS considers new approaches to post-COVID-19 learning.

The first zoom meeting is tonight at 6:30 p.m. for families in Richmond’s East End. The discussion will be in English and Spanish.

CLICK HERE to register for the zoom town hall.