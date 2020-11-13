Richmond Public Schools launch 2nd-semester feedback survey

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:
richmond-city-public-schools_346450

File photo

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As the first school semester comes to a close, Richmond Public Schools wants feedback from families and staff to help them make a decision about the second semester. The second semester starts on February 8, 2021.

The survey will be open until December 6. A final decision about the second semester will be communicated during the school board meeting on December 7.

The survey will ask about comfort with/preference for:

  • Remaining virtual for the second semester
  • Implementing a hybrid model (2 days in person, 3 days virtual – this would be required to implement physical distancing, as class sizes would need to be halved)

If you are an RPS parent or staff member, please fill out the survey:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events