Richmond Public Schools launch 2nd-semester feedback survey

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As the first school semester comes to a close, Richmond Public Schools wants feedback from families and staff to help them make a decision about the second semester. The second semester starts on February 8, 2021.

The survey will be open until December 6. A final decision about the second semester will be communicated during the school board meeting on December 7.

The survey will ask about comfort with/preference for:

Remaining virtual for the second semester

Implementing a hybrid model (2 days in person, 3 days virtual – this would be required to implement physical distancing, as class sizes would need to be halved)

If you are an RPS parent or staff member, please fill out the survey: