Richmond Public Schools on-time graduation rate increases; no longer lowest in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools (RPS) no longer has the lowest on-time graduation rate in Virginia, according to a presentation prepared for the School Board’s Monday night meeting.

Overall, the school division’s on-time graduation rate is up 7.3% to 78.8%.

For 2021, Prince Edward County Public Schools and Hopewell City Public Schools have lower on-time graduation rates, according to the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE), at 74.2% and 77.3%, respectively.

(Photo: Richmond Public Schools)

Richmond Public Schools’ overall dropout rate for the Class of 2021 is also down 8.2% to 15.0%. According to VDOE, the school division also recovered 40 dropouts in the previous academic year, meaning those students were re-enrolled in school.

Although the state did not apply accreditation criteria for 2021, if it had, all of the RPS high schools would have met the graduation standard for accreditation, according to the school division’s Chief Academic Officer Tracy Epp. The last time this happened was in 2014.